Sza leads Grammy nominations

With 9 nominations, Sza has the most leading up to the 67th annual Grammy Awards and the panel gives some predictions for the music industry's biggest night.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live