-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson: Ambush Interview!
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell on the true story behind 'The Best of Enemies'
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson discusses her partnership with chocolate brand Kinder Bueno
-
Now Playing: Lizzo gives teacher approval of ‘Truth Hurts’ remix
-
Now Playing: John Cena of ‘Playing with Fire’ shows off his dance moves
-
Now Playing: Chris Brown’s yard sale
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel to bring back ‘ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ for Holiday Special
-
Now Playing: First look at new trailer for Pixar’s ‘Soul’
-
Now Playing: Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres sue pop-up websites over misleading ads
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy James’ returns to the show
-
Now Playing: The story of Ariana Grande
-
Now Playing: Singer Chris Brown holds yard sale at home
-
Now Playing: Actress Catherine Deneuve hospitalized in Paris
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Stars of the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ film talk about how they bonded
-
Now Playing: At home with Dolly Parton in 1982
-
Now Playing: 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast dish the dirt on each other
-
Now Playing: RHONJ'S Melissa Gorga discusses issues between Teresa Giudice and her husband
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus unfollowed her exes -- should you?
-
Now Playing: Melissa Gorga discusses issues between Teresa Giudice and her husband
-
Now Playing: The ‘Housewives’ reveal who is most likely to start an argument