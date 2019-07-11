Transcript for Taraji P. Henson discusses her partnership with chocolate brand Kinder Bueno

Candice Williams ABC radio well of course I'm all excited to have a melon hated god is right sitting rhetoric answer me I have and gorgeous woman who fill talented. So I admire a bull because she is just a queen when it comes to her show of her business and her brand. Taraji. I'm feeling very very well I just said you brings enjoys in my life at K you don't pentagon they outweigh the thing you. And today we have talked about so much but first and foremost this girl you math and her brand she has a new partnership. As she is in New York promoting this. This kind of weakness that my day. This week and it though let's talk about what's really sweet in your life and I heard it that's a sweet easy or something and on aid that's being a problem let me explain how Canada Boyne Alpharma international travelers. As. Very popular one animals them. Popular. Chocolate bars in the world and it's very wanted to top selling chocolate bars over and your. And they are making their debut here in the US. And I am so ironic to be a part of this partnership and at seek. The way they're gonna spoil the New Yorkers who love chocolate with this week easy and spicy with a sweet easy sweetie easy is very reminiscent of a speak easy. All you had discoveries there and their secret tool or as there chocolate milk chocolate portals. They're taking you into they're bringing actually that tender chocolate bar eyelash they're making it very multi sensory experience taking you inside the chocolate bock. Omelet I. Uga got I love sweet that's my weakness. And during my journey of begin is it was hard ass that's shall it was an on the back that in and that I myself am made an adjustment things that I couldn't give up. Com top. Or give hot chocolate. And sol I would say my diet now is predominantly plant like some 90% plant base. I pulled my T days I will indulge in chocolate I will have seafood and about. My favorite things chocolate and feet the could give us people did it as long as accident could you know whenever I had died and hagel all the ways I did eagerness of four. Pretty much a full year. And then acts I didn't want to cheat myself anymore practices like you know everything in moderation. I'm modified. And on top of that scene gave nearly all true yeah side MMI it is so where does Mike Milt stock weigh in. I don't has away for and it inside it's filled with a creamy hazel Matt. Phil lane and his drizzle with dark spot grant any winning you paste it it's like magic in your mouth. I love of the present thank you so much as yeah I did and now this is happening in the eighth in the ninth and ice yes so people can check it out and get them. Bowl. While it this week easy did Sal how to sell about eight hours yes this is -- not. Have wanted to let you giggle on my and you can com sign up for the weakness. You could file all of the social media outlets were kept them. And it kind attend a bit of wind now it's art he. And sound check out what's going on at the we EC. I love that does is perfect timing for the holiday season and because of course you know everybody wants little tweaks and dad I get somebody and you Carla sugar actually got that the we got the chocolates. Talk is gonna with a wines it is now if you drink I'm not for anything negative thing you know you know set and heavy look shock and indulgences behind everything in moderation. Everything in moderation and to the eye and we. They saw you on the red carpet have a Perry's studio. And that was such an amazing Xperia and first and foremost I know you've known this man kind of vary for a you a good amount of time yet one of the first guys to really you know. Do good things do the darn thing I would say when it comes to television and film. And how that experience for EU I mean just being there and seeing someone they you basically have known for multi your career just. Open up his own studio in that way well I mean I think. I was and he's been doing big things you know he went from living in is car to selling out theaters across the nation. Com and when that the first movie ad did app there. I got nominated for the Oscar was and his second studio I didn't eldest is as art studio. In all of ours the second one was you know we found act and to ban out myself. Like I thought that was amazing soul. I mean to see him do what he's a currency him accomplish what he's accomplished now is almost light what's the net. I just when you think I'll he's done this and it's like that's the cat is right now not. The. As ads and so you know I am going been intrigued by that because it's just like we see things an increment you know me you mentioned like you don't. Looking at the second one think it might well at what doesn't begin to do that he does as big grand opening Bush's absolutely all the sounds aged being named in every single ceremonies. On. A ballot hand that people really just don't know that you found like. Oh my god she I wish people knew more about certain pains or they're like a little. And oral type of a story about him that you think and that most people just don't know because I don't feel so much about Wimbledon but then again we don't know the tab apparent that you. I mean he's hilarious I guess that's something you would know he's quite scary. This man. Has helped Powell sold many people that she wouldn't even. He doesn't brag about the things that he does. He's he's he's a philanthropists in his own right because he's our here change in the lives not just people that two C a from the camera but. I can only imagine alive he's tax me he is totally a blessing and he understands that he should also be a blessing he admits that. Absolutely and before we got into the interview are talking about the holidays and you mentioned on mrs. And tires. Almost coming. Under. Now you know the holiday season you did you said Egypt idea Christmas as a notes and about Christmas yet but has sought out of it. You know I wasn't even Halloween yet and lane Buick a this year I feel more of the Christmas spirit as we like malls times on Baja bug up until. Michael week before and then I get into this year because of anybody that gives the rapidly Altria up at. Oh. Earlier. Lab and I am not in the air. And in the abdomen and and we. Yeah. Yeah. Time in the yeah coming they're gonna get that. Of course before we not talking about empire at the back yet not talking about empire I have to talk about this a little bit about the season. I love seeing this does does that get that candidate will mining units would. And seeing you guys to get there on talk a little bit about how. It feels to him no I know going into that you kind of knew of this that the last season how things band in that way like is it is everybody. Mike aware like okay this is error he kind of build a school want to demotion because I have that I would think as cottage aren't all the exit like no everyone. Does it it's not banners sweet like now. I mean you plate is what else can cookies he's Conning is one of characters that will live on long after I'm gone and it's like. You want to go out on top. You know but it's still bittersweet. Bidder because you know for a 56 seasons I'm element. Be nice to I'm excited to see what's next army you know acting cookie act act could do what matters live on hammer. And I'm ready to make something else I. Let's be honest you know fans still are rotted out for cooking now Nolan would there ever be an opportunity for a optional could unite can be the cooking light show holiday don't I mean not only mild anything is possible would you be up and that. That Abbott have to cede its grits and exploit because you know how to you top impact you know. Sol is not even that I won't want to tap it but I need it has to be just as good if Matt. You know what I would like to see it. I don't know what your thoughts are honest is like a reunion. Oh absolutely. Do you think that that could be a possibility and it's still be wanna see Jesse you won re happy to SE I feel like. Is really no way to Iraq to show up without him he was sacked and is such anatomical part. Yunel of this we'd miss him the year we we miss and you know that care is very important to our snow. As he for the LBT community now. Sol com. We're trying to keep them lab without him being there and I know cookies you know about with our bay be. It was instantly apparent of course aim at bay is. It. Feeling yeah he's great he's great. And we love them and I opted many times in interviews and he would always means yeah I was with that he's a good cash in. Now of course as we wind ounce of the season do you feel like viewers who are religiously watching this show everything episode. Will they be satisfied with Taliban have have you do you know how it's gonna conclude have you seen any hassle aren't due back. They're not coming now will be happy. Are hopeful. You know. Have questions. I have questioned of course that's because that can leave you never I'll bet but local lower back was how many. My beyond men but. By Jesse all anything. I I think if we go out with a bang and leave people aids it leaves it all open in. I love that I I love the possibility of having that hope produced optimistic with this he were there opera optimistic. And what we'd love to is that next year I mean you know you have obviously and our commitment and but I want to next year. It's going to be some not jewels being had him love being maim some things happening. You recently announced the date at April 4 281 is that no accurate dad. And talk. It owner how well you. How he does gets me. It gets me and he's is really sweet it is remember following an Allen a patent and that sane of them. An analyst says eyes very gentle eyes very understanding and compacts. I'm paints with me. And my house in. I'll be I'm Anthony cater point 04 V day an yeah ankles around me. He's gonna let me you know he he thought a black matte screen in times you know. The sneak. Thinking at I don't think he's not locate and they'll eat them in the middle of the night in a bit about the life you might want. Eating meat I promise you. Now I'm talking about you know you have that amazing relationship but I I read something recently which even kind of tickled me. That you have a new film coming out how coughing crane and and I loved that due all of you an Ed towns can you talk. About that and it's not coming to that bullet and it's a comedy it was so much fun copying green and it's. Based around it. Ed Helms and is out. New act or in this gentleman. Parents I can't think is. Least I'll kill you. It is really isn't basically around these days to catches in their relationship. Their our relationship. I happen to be dating and how. And my son doesn't like well and so he thinks he's a buddy isn't he tries to wrangle. A coup to get rid of a cop because Ed helms' character he's a police officer. And so this kid is talk about he hate peace in this. I sell his little cape are to get rid of his mother's police boyfriend. Drama and comedy ins and it is. It is his impact full it is action packed. We do a lot of explosions. Pretty funny funny is fast pace moving they'll finance and hacking. Ian. You like action on type roles an end in those type of films a because I know let's more look at me I know. You may have somebody who does all that would you like the fifth out of the other role do you look for that when you all I did app that's cloudless all. I'm report from needs to produce proud Mary. Because I like you know women of a certain aids in this and they can like in his past. All we can't do this and I'm looking at all these men like older and you're still billing in the plant lack can't eat now assailants might fit. And so I'm really get a kick out of Italy action movies action comedy was packed this is a first let me. I love comedy love acts and is married to the. And we we love that mean you seem to have this ability just be instantly dynamic you know anything that they put a funny you seem to congress I hate here. AOK in my book ain't now you mentioned the holidays uranium a holiday season so what are what does that mean it's the that are referred to -- because I assume that you still have you know filming and work and other things going on what's your downtime click what do you do for the holidays mean. You get with the families. EU just plan you know little. I'm quiet evenings and what's your thing. I love family time. I am Hughes family oriented cars and well with a lack cousin sleep on the palate. And I just asked you last sold busy throughout the unit at absolutely the only time of the united to release in time with my family has very important I really hopeful. AC and I get to place and yeah. Act act now did the youngest one let me I think one of the things that we're kind of excited about because as one of those films a tactical plan to frozen. And frozen to a coming out November a laugh and you got it now that yet so are you did you see the spread to the firestorm will responsible for I'd love. Animation eleven enemy feels stilted his statement fires my favorite jungle book original. Mom. Toy Story first one. I. Line change. And bugs light aisles of my all time Fave. And so I'm always watching the Pixar Disney. Don't sell absolutely adamant. I would definitely lacks via. I'm I know couldn't busy you know was parent company ABC I always love the club Paris thousands and I think this is kind of like one of those kind of holiday type of thing because. Of them. Characters and it is not all I do you get on this now do you like that person that likes though I do all that fun type of you know you like the cold I guess that's what I'm saying and or do you like best no prisoner you want us glad you honest he. Now husky. Skiing once the cash market with its check done on need to do it again. I'm but I do like atmosphere. Of this EU. And in Al golf at a beach. Ball away at where is it weird way for people come off the slope. I'll have a cocked as well. Waiting for you but. R.'s golf I asked him this lasts and that Nancy is that it leaves behind but I collect tanks. And well we love you love the holidays and together I think you're have a wonderful partnership because of the chocolate bar at one thing about it is so eerie like it doesn't leave acted taste in your mouth. And ages. You you have to be careful cause is almost like eating contain its. Because it doesn't fill you yeah. You care about what's read Mary yeah I'm into in my present for you will make you don't. And I am just so happy for you girl I mean moving full Laurie I know you have a busy twenty whiny and of course you got and its empire you know. It is going to be that pulled the season packages feeling. Legally as I'm not crying and you. I don't changes but. Again to writing thank you so much but not by thank you Brian you know and not. Make sure you guys need to and from art with an interview as a Candice Williams signing off think the Iraqi. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.