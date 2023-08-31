'Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour' to play at AMC theaters across North America

Tickets to see the epic concert on the big screen will cost adults a symbolic $19.89 and $13.13 for kids. Tickets are on sale now!

August 31, 2023

