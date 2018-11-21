Transcript for Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson face off for $9 million

And sticking with sports. We have to go to the world of golf now Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be. Matching up in a fun an unprecedented one on one showdown with nine. Million dollars on the line ESPN's Michael Collins has more on this Michael explain how this whole thing supposed to work. You add nine million total winner had nothing to the loser. It's too bad this didn't happen. About fifteen I don't know it's when he years ago. When they weren't really good friends but how does go to work is it's winner take call and it's match play so you win holes until there aren't any more holes of play or. If your five holes up with only four holes of play you win. But what's happening is the side bets that's where the bonds gonna commission. So what kind of side bets are they making at this point what are we seeing. You know ironically enough that one of the big side bets that was out there they had to take off the boards. And it was how many holes before the first 50000 dollar plus bet is made on the side. Now these bets are just between Billy tiger and guess what. It's only Wednesday the matches Friday and they. Party have a bet on the first hole. Heard 200000. Dollars. Phil Mickelson came out saying I got 100000 dollars this that I'm birdied the first hole midnight you can do and tiger went yet while as doubling 200 doubts. UA birdied the first hole. Just like that so now there's all kinds aside prop bet she could make through Vegas on how many holes are going to be one who's gonna go up 11. Who's gonna win by how much at the end. All kinds is that Tiger Woods is the overwhelming. Favorite going in to discs in all almost every bad out there. But the two of them as you said our good friends and so they even have thanks so much fun with this going back in for it. Talking about trying on each other's jackets and so on and as you mentioned that clearly putting their money where their mouth is so Michael. Now you're on the spot what's your prediction who winds tonight. Well here's what I'll tell you when it comes the trash talking it's no Mickelson. Definitely the winner Oprah and yes a lot of fun doing it but it when it comes to golf. Tiger has had that man's number and believe me when I tell you this match is probably gonna be over early eyes say tiger winds. Six in five I think this match will be over five and for tiger a win this on the fifteenth hole but they're gonna played out eighteen ounce or because all those bonds side bets. All right well we certainly want to see them play it out because they're fun to watch. To living legends can't wait to see this showdown Michael Collins thanks so much for the fund report we appreciate it.

