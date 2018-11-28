-
Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis is back in latest 'Halloween' movie
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' star on her game-changing romantic comedy
-
Now Playing: Tim Blake Nelson on Buster Scruggs and reuniting with the Coen Brothers
-
Now Playing: The Fab 5 from 'Queer Eye' spill secrets from their hit show
-
Now Playing: The 'Queer Eye' fab five face off in a 'Love Yourself, Love Your Life' game on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Diana Ross will celebrate her 75th birthday with new Las Vegas show
-
Now Playing: Keala Settle reveals she had a stroke
-
Now Playing: Loyola-Chicago's lucky nun gets her Final Four ring
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator
-
Now Playing: 'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg is dead at age 57
-
Now Playing: 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah says he calls Will Smith all the time
-
Now Playing: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is our new 'GMA Day' 'intern'
-
Now Playing: Actress Amanda Bynes opens up about substance abuse
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda featured in the holiday issue of Vanity Fair magazine
-
Now Playing: Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown
-
Now Playing: Shawn Mendes opens up about his sexuality
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' turns one studio audience member into an instant celebrity!
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan wears full 70s game show host attire for a new 'GMA Day' game
-
Now Playing: Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle wrote a new book together!
-
Now Playing: Sean Hayes talks working with his husband on their book, and 'Will and Grace' reboot