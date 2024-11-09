’Tis the season to blast Mariah Carey’s Christmas hits

Will Ganss delivers the latest in pop news, including the official kick-off of Christmas season, the "Wicked" world premiere, and updates from Serena Williams.

November 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live