Undefeated ACC champions Florida State left out of playoffs

Heisman trophy winner and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard joins ABC News to break down how an undefeated champion team doesn't make it to the playoffs and what we might expect in the upcoming tournaments.

December 4, 2023

