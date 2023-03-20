Upsets and Cinderella stories are busting March Madness brackets

On the women’s side, Stanford became the first No. 1 seed to be knocked out, and Princeton will be the surprise guest in the Sweet 16 for the men’s tournament.

March 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live