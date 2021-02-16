Transcript for Your Voice: 'Yardi Gras'

As of last summer on what. Finally here this weekend. Pandemic. Other commit other situations and we didn't he get right now. Celebrating hard drive marching. But we can't. Because this is the fourteenth month of a pretty horrible here. Here's your. Media and Bernie the Mets are fever for Haiti and anybody that cares to brave the cool in the hunt now we have some specialty throes of dancing. I mean step kinda hit out another idiots trying to spread the Chileans. We're. Happy or not. Now the main party grabbed have a good thing I think Graham didn't hang. We're celebrating famous bronze went on road and we. Already other things menorah. Maria. Though there's some people in New Orleans bring the party and from their streets to their front yard.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.