'Wheel of Fortune' will have a new host after 40 years

Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Pat Sajak as host of the beloved game show "Wheel of Fortune."

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live