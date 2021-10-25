The Year 2021: A groundbreaking inauguration days after the Capitol insurrection

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President, the first woman and woman of color elected into the White House.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live