The Year 2022: David Muir sits down with newsmakers across the globe

David Muir interviews newsmakers across the globe including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Vice President Mike Pence and the everyday people impacted by the biggest events of 2022.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live