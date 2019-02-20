Transcript for Ariana Grande's new milestone last made by Beatles

Tiny segment we'll be getting our had a rotten day going alert noble and welcome The Beatles have on the floor of pop superstars the first artists as the battle for to have songs. In the top three spots of the billboard hot 100 chart. Her current top three hits are seven rings. Brig open your girlfriend on board. And thank you next Beatles achieved this feat in 1964. With there iconic songs can't buy me love twist and shout. And do you want to know his secret now we you know mast cell phone and I are out there. Into The Beatles somebody gets you a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.