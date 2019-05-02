Transcript for Backstage at the Oscar nominees luncheon

We confused everybody. That ultimate Hollywood power lunch, of course, the annual Oscar nominees luncheon, every year, those who are up for the biggest awards of their careers gather to meet, eat, take an epic class photo, ABC's Chris Connelly got to sit down with some. Good morning to you, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, Lara. You know, what Monday's Oscar luncheon nominees were told if they win they'll have 90 seconds from the moment their maim is announced to the end of their speech. So the following people better be ready to walk and talk fast. You're a best actress nominee. Crazy. Crazy. I don't know that it ever won't feel surreal. I think I still am like, huh. Reporter: The Oscar luncheon featuring this year's nominees taking a class photo together and sharing this rare honor with one another. It feels good. Being here today with your fellow nominees and being a part of this village of artists that everyone up on that stage in that room truly loves what they do. I was at a table with my mom. We had so much fun. We asked if she wanted to go. Do we really get lunch? I said, we do. The luncheon will provide a lunch. Is that -- is the deal off if they don't give lunch? Reporter: For nominees a moment to reflect on the journey that got them here. My mom and dad both always supported me, you know, maybe even more than they should have, but always were just kind of like, you know, if you work hard enough, why not? I wanted to do it since I was a young kid. That was my pipe dream and I was prepared to spend a lifetime pursuing it. I wouldn't be sitting in this chair if there were no spike Lee. People in my generation are walking the trail that spike blazed. Back with action. Reporter: For spike Lee, decades of acclaimed work behind the camera paying off in multiple nominations for "Blackkklansman." As he and his family looked on. Felt great. We all jumped up and down. Our yorkshire terrier ginger was barking like crazy because she didn't know what was going on but it was -- what you saw was a very genuine happy moment that was shared, you know, with my family. Reporter: And amid the joy a vow to use their nomination on behalf of others. I hope it allows me to be in a position to create more opportunities to be a part of the inclusion happening on a bigger level. You don't want to receive these accolades and not do what you're supposed to do as a human being with that. Reporter: Gracious and thoughtful words from all of these talented nominees. Lara. Chris, thank you so much. Cannot wait for the oscars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.