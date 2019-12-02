Transcript for BlackPink superfans go head to head

blackpink battle. I'm here with five super fans. They've been waiting for hours to get just a glimpse of the band this morning. They are getting their shot right now going head-to-head in a game of blackpink trivia for the chance to win this. A front row seat to the performance that's about to happen. So are you ready? Everybody, if you know the answer, hit your buzzer. The one with the most is getting the big old ticket. Question number one, what is the name of blackpink's first single? Oh. "Square one," my friends. That's all right. You have another chance. Question two, how do you spell blackpink's hit single "Ddu-du ddu-du." Orange. D-d-u-d-u-du. I'm sorry. Raise your hand. Pink on the end. Okay, ddu, ddu, No, but you're all winners on that one. Guys, come on. You're super fans, let's go here. The third question which will decide who is getting this golden ticket is this, are you ready? What is the name of the blackpink fandom? Blink. Blink. Now, listen, pink, just because you're wearing the color, yes, you are going in, but this is a big ticket, big enough for all

