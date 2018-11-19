Transcript for Garth Brooks dishes on his career and surprising post-awards show tradition

Every single time we're talking about Garth brooks. One of our all-time favorite guests here at "Good morning America." Thank you. Thank you. You have the most blue eyes like that. He is a record-breaking world class legendary country artist. We could go on and on and on. But your performance last week at the cmas when you sang to Ms. Yearwood like that, how did you both keep it together? I think Jason aldean was singing next to her. I said, I'll sing to Jason because I'm fine like that. Jason started texting me that night and said, did you mean all those things? It was great. I said, I'm going to do this, and I'm going to do this right and I won't break down and cry. I looked right at her during the commercial break and started crying. Just kind of watching it, but everybody kind of help med get through it. It was fun. She had never heard it before? Never before. What did she say? She said, never do that to me again. Never. We don't surprise each other. I surprised her twice. That was once, and I surprised her when I proposed to her. No more surprises. What do you guys do for Thanksgiving? We eat and then we eat and then we eat again. With Ms. Yearwood, she is so cool. She'll do the whole spread which is great, and then, you know, the second meal that everybody kind of has, by the time you get back, everything is gone and she is taking the mashed potatoes and Turkey and everything and she has made a casserole out of all of it layered and bakes it. Amen. Do you listen to country music while you're cooking? Oh yeah. We listen to all kinds of music. All kinds. It doesn't matter. You had me at casserole. We know that she can cook. We know that she can cook. She can. Yeah. Can we talk about your new book? Yes, ma'am. Last year it was part one. Right. Now tomorrow it's part three. Right. What happened to part two? It's a "Star wars" kind of thing. It's coming out of line. Tell us about it. We came off the world tour. I have to tell you as much as I shouldn't say this, there are three aspects to a career. Song writing, recording and live, and live by far is my favorite. You get to be with the people that made the songs the songs and you get to listen to them sing which means I don't have to do anything which is my kind of day, you know? It's awesome. You start a song. They finish it. Start the next one, they finish it. You feed off the audience. You have to. The audience and your interaction with them, you recently posted not long ago, seeing some of the signs in the audience which we loved seeing. What are some of the crazier or morning friendly -- morning TV friendly ones you can share? I can't think of those ones. They will bring the signs and they will change the number on it. So this is show number -- you start with six or whatever and you are, like, hey. You wave at them and then it's, like, show number 77 and there are people that have been to over 200 or 300 of our shows. It's fun to know that family is there. Borderline morning friend just now. You are my hall pass. That's one. You have the stadium tour that is coming up. Yes, ma'am. All right. So stadium in St. Louis, you sold out like that. We have got a lot of family. My goodness. You sure do. What's it like playing in a big arena like that? We just kind of inaugurated notre dame, their stadium. When you are scared to death it's going to be too big, and man, they shrink it and it becomes a honky-tonk with 80,000 voices singing at you and that's fun because it becomes everything from the dance to "Friends in low places" and "Ask me how I know" and all the new stuff and they're singing it just as loud and that makes you feel good. You missed your post-cma tradition this year. I did because she had leftovers. So our thought was we either go to taco bell in her full down. Everything. She loves everything. Or we have chili Mac leftover. We're bringing taco bell to you. All right. Yeah. Woo! Thank you. What's your name? Thank you. You're great. That has been a tradition of y'all's to hit taco bell afterwards. She likes to surprise people so she'll go -- Going for it. Oh, yeah. I was actually going to share it, but this is great. How about the cheers? There you go. Breakfast of champions right there. We want everybody to know that "The anthology part 3 live" is everywhere tomorrow. You're going to be on "Gma day" with Sara and Michael a little bit later. We're going to make you stick around and serenade a little bit so you can show them. Got that?

