Transcript for Celebs, politicians fall for Instagram hoax

Thanks very much. We turn to that Instagram hoax that took in so many celebrities, even a member of president trump's cabinet. A fake warning that private Instagram photos and messages are about to made public and janai Norman has a reality check. Many of us may have seen these scary warnings on our social media feeds. An Instagram policy change that would make your posts public is coming but there's nothing to worry about. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today, it says. But a spokesperson for Instagram's parent company Facebook says simply there is no truth to this post. In fact, versions of this hoax have been around for years targeting users across several social media sites and fueling the spread of the phony story is the fact that celebrities like Julia Roberts, Rob Lowe and usher have all reposted it and it's not just celebrities, even energy secretary Rick Perry fell for that hoax, George. Ouch. It's a hoax. What are Instagram's actual policies. So as part of its user agreement Instagram says we do not claim ownership of your content, but you grant us a license to use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate and create derivative works of your content so you give them a lot but the bottom line, use common sense when you put any picture online. Don't post anything you wouldn't want the world to potentially see. That's the bottom line of the legalese. Essentially.

