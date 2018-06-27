-
Now Playing: Christina El Moussa speaks out for the first time since her split from Tarek El Moussa
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Angelina Jolie opens up about her new movie and her family
-
Now Playing: Nick Kroll, Erica Ash and Lil Rel Howery open up about 'Uncle Drew'
-
Now Playing: Chip and Joanna Gaines speak out about newborn son's birth
-
Now Playing: Relationship Goals: 5 ways Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are keeping it real
-
Now Playing: Whitney Houston's sister-in-law speaks out about new documentary
-
Now Playing: Live from the red carpet of the 2018 BET Awards
-
Now Playing: Jessica Chastain on advocacy for women in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Cher gets sneak peek of Broadway musical chronicling her life
-
Now Playing: Eagles quarterback Nick Foles says new memoir reflects on overcoming fears
-
Now Playing: Meet the illustrator behind the mesmerizing new 'Harry Potter' covers
-
Now Playing: 'Uncle Drew' cast takes over 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Shaq and Kyrie Irving dish on 'Uncle Drew' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Margaret Hoover discusses what to expect from the new 'Firing Line'
-
Now Playing: La La Anthony opens up about 'Power' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Benicio del Toro says original 'Sicario' film was 'a tough act to follow'
-
Now Playing: BET Awards feature Childish Gambino, Nicki Minaj
-
Now Playing: Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to her 5th child at age 54
-
Now Playing: New USTA policy won't penalize players whose ranking drops due to pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts goes behind the scenes of 'Luke Cage'