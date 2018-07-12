Transcript for Constance Wu's historic Golden Globes nod is breaking barriers for Asian-Americans

And now to our "Gma" cover story that historymaking golden globe nomination for "Crazy rich Asians" star Constance Wu as calls gross for more inclusivity in Hollywood. Six of the ten best picture nominees featured nonwhite actors in the lead roles. "Nightline's" juju Chang is here with more. Good morning, juju. Reporter: Good morning. You know there was skepticism in Hollywood and despite that both "Black panther" and "Crazy rich Asians" smashed box office expectations and now heading into award season we're seeing actors like Constance Wu do something no Asian actress has done in four decades. What about us taking an adventure east? Reporter: "Crazy rich Asians" could be gearing up for a crazy rich awards season. ??? I want money ??? Reporter: Leading lady Constance Wu making history as the first asian-american woman in more than 40 years to land a golden globe nod in the lead actress musical or comedy category. Wu acknowledging the significance in an emotional statement. Asian actors including myself have always supported another culture's story but for the first time in 25 years, this film is about our culture. Co-star Henry goaling echoing Wu's sentiment. Our special collaboration to bring this story to the screen fought the good fight for diversity. Screenings with asian-americans have left audiences in tears. Why is it so emotional? A lot of people have cried the second they see the Asian faces on screen. It means something to kids and people to see images that reflect themselves. Reporter: The "Crazy rich" cast picking up the breakout ensemble award at last month's Hollywood film award. Wow. Have you guys ever seen this many Asians on stage at a Hollywood awards show? Reporter: Wu's TV franchise ABC's "Fresh off the boat" -- Is that my driver's license photo? Reporter: -- Also breaking ground, the first asian-american show ever to be in syndication cracking the floodgates for Asian representation. The golden globes tapping Sandra oh as the first Asian co-host and aquafina hostedsome "Snl," the first since loosely liu hosted 18 years ago. Standing here is a dream I never thought would come true. Reporter: What moved me when Constance Wu said I never imagined something like this would happen for me because I had never seen it happen to another asian-american actress. You know, it's the so-called invisible minority. Invisible no more. Great film, great work, "Fresh offer the boat" and do quality stuff and people want to watch. I love that you admit loving watching chick flicks. I'm confident. I love me a good chick flick.

