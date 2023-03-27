Corgis get VIP tour of Madame Tussauds’ new Royal Palace attraction

Nine corgis got to see wax figures of the Royal Family ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

March 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live