DeMarcus Ware, John Schneider react to 'DWTS' elimination

More
Ware and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater were sent home from "Dancing With the Stars" in a double elimination.
3:05 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DeMarcus Ware, John Schneider react to 'DWTS' elimination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58994079,"title":"DeMarcus Ware, John Schneider react to 'DWTS' elimination","duration":"3:05","description":"Ware and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold and Schneider and pro partner Emma Slater were sent home from \"Dancing With the Stars\" in a double elimination. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/demarcus-ware-john-schneider-react-dwts-elimination-58994079","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.