Transcript for New details about what's next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A look at dad married life for Harry and meg and a couple diving into their royal duties but we are hearing that they may also be taken. Time for themselves here is exactly a week to authorities are yes no we're not beauty killed are merging this morning about a royal honeymoon as we get. Making Markel has received her own royal coat of arms personally approved by the queen the design reflecting Megan's California roots and interests. She's got and references to California and there the the Pacific blue sea that distraught solve these dogs up some sun shine. After attending a garden party honoring Prince Charles it's believed the couple have now jetted off for their private honeymoon the biggest change he asked Prince William played a charity polo match without Harry which the Brothers traditionally due together. For the honeymoon I'm not a people put around Namibia because of its proximity to Botswana or their love of Africa but I gotta feed him a battle being too public. The couple's next appearance expected in two weeks at the queen's official birthday celebration which will see nagging joining Harry in a carriage making her first balcony appearance alongside the rest of the royal family the newlyweds beginning work immediately after mega making her mark as the fourth patriot of the royal foundation as part of the fab four are. Opposite shore of course that she'll be. Looking to support women's women's groups women's charities and given them a voice. A couple have a busy schedule of overseas appearances ahead the queen named Harry as commonwealth youth ambassador. Megan already revealing the newlyweds will visit Australia this fall. We're fantastic team we know real and more wheat gluten maritime. Fun I was much in touch solutions that we terror laws. That team work set to carry on this summer the cup expected to visit the queen's vacation home in Scotland. Dutchess negative first family holiday with the monarch and Prince Philip as an official member of the royal firm. Denham Paula like on a vacation at the whole family. Jennifer thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.