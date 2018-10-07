Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises 2 superfans live on 'GMA'

More
The actor surprises two of his megafans on FaceTime, and then invites them to the premiere of his new film, "Skyscraper."
1:37 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises 2 superfans live on 'GMA'
Willy wonka. We are back with dwa Johnson and director of "Skyscraper" Rawson Thurber. We have surprise for twouper fan, Alex and camarter from new jers theye no idea that they're going to talk to this guy. Hey, H you two doing? Hey. Hey. Oh, you're so excited Tok to me. So nice. But I'm not going to waste any time. Somebody else wants to talk to Yo H. They're morexcited to talk to him. Believe me. Back up. There W go. How are you guys do Come on, ra. What's up, everybody. This Rawson THR. He is a writer and director "Skyscraper." I. Hello. But they don't want to see you. Theyt to S me. Ay, so, hey, guys, I you E very big fans. Yes. Yeah. Thank you so much. I appreciate it. Okaywell, hear -- I do. Ve a big sure so I just surprised the audience. They're all going to come to R "Skyscraper" premieretonight. Yeah. So Yes. And the surprises keep ING. I'm like Willy wonkao I want you to be mype guests tonight, New York City. Come to their" premiere. So get dress up to the nines.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56479333,"title":"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises 2 superfans live on 'GMA' ","duration":"1:37","description":"The actor surprises two of his megafans on FaceTime, and then invites them to the premiere of his new film, \"Skyscraper.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/dwayne-rock-johnson-surprises-superfans-live-gma-56479333","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.