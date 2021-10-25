The evolution of the New Year’s Eve ball drop

From red lights and a green stem in the 1980s to the thousands of Waterford Crystal triangles that dress the geodesic sphere today, the Times Square ball has always been a New Year's Eve staple.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live