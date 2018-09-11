Transcript for Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome 'miracle baby' girl

This Friday morning and gearing up for the weekend what better way to start things off than with some "Pop news." Well, thank you. With Lara. Good morning to you, guys. Good morning, everybody. And you, it is a lovely day. Hit it. Can we hear it? ??? Lovely day ??? For actress Gabrielle union and her NBA husband Dwyane wade on this Friday. Why? Well, the couple welcomed their miracle baby girl born Wednesday by a surrogate. Look at those photos. The couple, so cute. Gabrielle has been open about her three-year long struggle. Robin spoke to her with infertility at one point telling Dr. Oz she had eight or nine miscarriages. No word on the little baby girl's name yet but wade called out of his game for reasons that we now know why and the team sent this little onesie as we send ours, as well. So happy for them. Why didn't I think of that? Also in "Pop news" this morning, no more lonely old nights for John Mellencamp. His engagement to actress meg Ryan is Instagram official. That's where we're at, George. Posting this drawing with engaged on her account. So cute. The couple began dating in 2011 and had a long distance relationship for three years and took a break but got back together two years later and the rest is history. A lot of pressure proposing to the queen of rom-coms. Remember this -- When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone you want the rest of your life to start now. Let's do it again. Well, actually, this is more of a chatter. This is a talker. Think about this at home. If age is just a number is it okay to change it? This guy of Holl and asked his birthday to be officially changed and says and I quote, nowadays we are free people. If we want to change our name or if we want to change our gender, we can so I want to change my age. And the number one reason why, well, he says it will boost his online dating prospects. Supply didn't know the reason. In "Washington post" and he is a life coach and says it will get him more work but he said frankly on tinder 69 not that hot. But 49 feeling better. You may be the age of 69 -- The age of 69. Let's dig in a little deeper. A judge is expected to issue a ruling next month. That's all for "Pop news." Hey. Something tells me you might be seeing that "Pop news" again someday. Uh-huh. Did you know that wu-tang clan is here?

