Transcript for 'GMA' 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup revealed

we have a big announcement. You have something -- So excited. Who is ready to find out our summer concert series lineup? Sponsored once again by our friends king's hawaiian. It is kicking off right here Tuesday, may 15th. Here's a look. ?????? summer in the park is gonna be lit. Central park. You ready for me. All kicks off Tuesday, may 15th when Liam Payne and J balvin take the stage and every Friday we jam. Sting and shaggy side by side. See you there. Reporter: Along with Halsey, ne-yo, Bebe rexha and pitbull. Guess who is back, the legendary backstreet boys. ??? Gma all right ??? That's not all Florence and the machine, g-eazy, Camila Cabello. Luis fonsi. Let's do this America. We're not done yet, fall out boy. Kelsea Ballerini, Leon bridges, alesso and the chainsmokers. Good morning, America. Are you ready. The "Good morning America" summer concert series sponsored by king's hawaiian. So there you have it, king's hawaiian, we thank you. Take one more look at the full lineup in our Jumbotron. There they are. So good. And right now one of the headlines artists himself Liam Payne joins us live from London. We wish you a good morning, Liam. Good morning. How are you? Good to see you. So how do you feel -- Fantastic lineup, hey? You're number one. You are our first guy. We would love that. How does it feel being our very first act? Super exciting. I can't believe we're opening. I just found out this second when you said it so that's exciting news. Surprise. Well, this is -- you are a veteran of central park fourth time around. Does it feel like home? Wow, fourth time, no, I can still remember my one so I've been there so many times, I love it. You know, you'll be performing your song "Familiar" with J balvin and J is joining us from Mexico. Hey. How are you? J, it's great for you to join us. Congratulations because you just rose to number two on Spotify, the global streaming artist just behind drake so congratulations on that. That's one heck of an accomplishment. Thank you, thank you, you know, I'm so grateful once again, thank you. Listen, thank you. Thank you for coming. Your buddy Liam has been in central park before as George said so we would love to hear, can you give us an idea what you'll bring to our stage? Well, I'm going to be, you know, doing my moves. You know, we're like brothers so happy to be with him. So excited. You are spending a lot of time together so I'm interested, Liam, how is your Spanish coming along, man? I have no idea what you said but I like it. Yes. Very nvinced. Sounds sexy, right? Yes. Is it just me but are you starting to look alike? I think there's a real bromance blossoming here? You see it. Well, we are so excited, you guys. Thank you, I know it's early one for, late or the other in the day. We love you both and looking forward to your performances on our "Gma" summer concert series. See the full lineup on our website and the playlist is available on Spotify. Cannot wait. We cannot wait for that. That is right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.