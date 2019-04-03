Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Meet the 1st CrossFit Level 2 trainer with cerebral palsy

62 hot list from GMA today so in addition to an amazing young woman her name is staff that hammer hammer and a. Level to train a was terrible partly. Good morning Robin this is such an amazing opportunity and I can't believe that you're just ten my name. It's amazing to be able to share my story what do you enjoy most about trade. People I just loved interacting with people and meeting people didn't make my day what's really cool is that people coming in I change their perception of what. And exactly exactly looks like and I couldn't be more proud of wolf we are proud of you. I knew why don't crave hotter hand ordered the show and I think the heart. Well joining their band because they always bland face up that I how many thorough coming out originally her own luck. It all the Atlanta. Late this I didn't home this year got to get America. Every time tonight got to get over try to write in a skeptic. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.