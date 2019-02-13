Transcript for Hollywood erupts after Academy moves 4 awards from live broadcast

Now to new drama surrounding the oscars. There's backlash after the academy announced four awards will be given out during commercial breaks. T.J. Holmes is here and the academy says all being done to shorten the notoriously long broadcast. Yes, but if we're being honest, most of us don't tune in E we're dying to see who wins for best achievement in film editing. That's not the point. Film editing, categories like cinematography, these are critical to our movie watching experience. There is no movie without these folks. So let them have their moment. The academy says, yeah, you can have it but it'll come during the commercial break. A host won't be the only thing missing. Here are the nominees for achievement in cinematography. Reporter: Several categories including cinematography won't be aired live. It is now my honor to present this year's nominees for achievement in film editing. Reporter: You won't see film editing live either. The academy has announced those categories in addition to best live action short and makeup/hairstyling will all be awarded during commercial breaks. Guillermo del toro. Reporter: The reaction from some of the most famous alums has been swift. Guillermo del toro blasted the decision saying, cinematography and editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are cinema itself. And this scathing tweet from best actor winner Russell Crowe calling it such a fundamentally stupid decision and Alfonso cuaron behind "Roma" added no one single film has ever existed without cinematography and without editing but portions of those acceptance speeches will be aired. John Bailey says it was made to keep the broadcast to three hours but in an email to academy members promised the winning speeches will be shown later in the broadcast. All right, so they are having the option of taping those speeches and airing them later so they could be edited and say they'll be in their entirety but have the option to edit them down. How did they pick which categories would be shown during the commercial breaks. Maybe the audience is not as into to be honest. They're trying to tighten up the broadcast and change it in every way. It's good it will end at 11:00. George! Let the cinematographer have his moment. Thanks, T.J. Somebody had to say it,right?

