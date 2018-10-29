Transcript for Hollywood A-listers go all out for Halloween

now "Pop news" with Adrienne Bankert. Let's get it started. Good morning to you all. We begin with Hollywood's a-list doing what they do best, getting into character. This time, for Halloween weekend we'll call it. Do you recognize this guy? That's Joe Jonas at Kate Hudson's annual Halloween bash. You're, like, who is that? He is dressed like Sophie turner's character from "Game of thrones." Turner accompanying him in an elephant onesie at the party. They made quite an impression. Comfy costume. And Harry styles looks comfy too as rocket man in a sequinned L.A. Dodgers uniform. Check out Gabrielle union dressed as just a girl. The one and only rock star Gwen Stefani. Is that -- That's she rocking it out. The Philadelphia eagles play the Jacksonville jaguars in London Sunday. Do you recognize a resemblance between Carson Wentz and a certain someone? The media had a field day. Here's Wentz or prince Harry. You decide, doing the post game interview. Very handsome. Yeah. Very. They were never in the same city at the same time. That sounds kind of suspicious. Are you trying to stir something up here? I think somebody is. They do look like each other's doppelgangers though. It's a compliment. And this is adorable. I said adorable. A cat wandered on the cat walk calmly. Very poised. This was in istanbul, Turkey. Stole the show, copying the model's moves. Looks how it saunters down. The turn. The turn. Like, get off my cat walk. They matched, color coordinated. Yes. I'm going to get that.

