-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana's humanitarianism
-
Now Playing: Inside Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's friendship
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth make first public appearance together
-
Now Playing: 'Three Tall Women' star Glenda Jackson joyously sings 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles'
-
Now Playing: Tony nominee Glenda Jackson remembers her iconic movie roles, political career
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's top Los Angeles spots
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy says she roots for internet bullies to find joy
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reportedly end longstanding feud
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds
-
Now Playing: Kimmel: Trump 'hasn't read one word' of Iran deal
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' faces backlash for portrayal of Muslims
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to end feud
-
Now Playing: Federal judge rules Jay-Z must comply with subpoena
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union on why her message about raising black boys is resonating
-
Now Playing: This graphic designer created an 'Artphabet'
-
Now Playing: Cardi B reveals her 'weird, crazy, spooky' pregnancy dreams
-
Now Playing: Mayim Bialik shares parenting tips as she talks raising boys in today's world
-
Now Playing: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes 'Dancing with the Stars' finals prediction
-
Now Playing: 2 Chainz proposes on the Met Gala red carpet
-
Now Playing: Inside the 2018 Met Gala