Transcript for Jennifer Lopez announces new US tour to mark her 50th birthday

It is. Good morning to you all and to you. Jennifer Lopez gearing up to celebrate her 50th birthday this year. Yeah, I saidit. 50. J. Lo. I mean, it's not right. The singer wants to party with all of us to celebrate announcing she's going on a U.S. Tour aptly named it's my party. J. Lo planning 25 to 28 shows roughly in June and July, her actual birthday, July 2th. Lopez telling Ellen DeGeneres she doesn't feel like she's 50 saying she feels more like 26. I agree. That's the number I always say. Lopez also revealing she felt like she was in an alternate universe during her recent ten-day no sugar, no-carb challenge but in the end she says she plans to do it again. Whatever you're doing, keep doing it. She doesn't just feel 26, she looks 26. Yes. She really does. Let's all celebrate with Jennifer. Mice sister in the 50 club. Wolfgang puck in the news. Did you know he's celebrating 25 years of feeding the fabulous folks at the governors ball. The official post-oscars bash, 25 years doing it so what will Hollywood's biggest stars be designing on, wolfie, he's giving us our first look. Sticking with classics. Like his -- the smoked salmon Oscar topped with caviar. Always delicious. Usually sends them over. It is delicious. Trust me. Also, adding some new bites like a Nashville -- this one I have to question. A Nashville hot fied quail on a red velvet waffle. Talk to me about that. You can have mine. Doubles for Amy. And some comfort food for those who may need it. Chicken pot pies. Oh, yeah. And those look so good. Decadent version of Mac and cheese like only wolfie can make. He sent over his latest concoction. The dessert for the big night. Come on in, Billy. Affogato. Affogato, I love affogato. It's home made vanilla ice cream topped with espresso. Something to keep the starring gug all night long. Ou so much, everybody. Cheers to a wonderful oscars season. Cheers to you guys and to you, wolfie. Looks like a dessert and a drink all at once. Oh, wolf. So good. Delicious. A behind-the-scenes look at the whole situation from L.A. Friday before the oscars and you know we've been talking about the oscars. So much coming up. More affogato, please. I almost fogato I have more to do. Sorry. And an unlikely pair. Molly the beagle, okay, this is a sad beginning. She lost her litter recently but everything became right with the world when she walked into her home with a baby possum on her back. Now, her owners might not think that but she sure does. The baby probably thought Molly was her mom according to the owners and Molly more than happy the little one. They are now inseparable. Gopro inseparable. Molly sits under the tree where she sleeps much of the day waiting to give her buddy a ride on her back. It happens every day. Wow. A comforting thing and nice story for awe you will. Then finally, let's talk about this. Not all the contestants could be top dog like we just met the king but we do have a contender for fan favorite. Did you guys catch winky? That's winky's decidedly different approach to the agility course. Going at winky's own pace. Winky will not be rushed through that tunnel. Twitter went crazy. One person writing winky is my spirit animal. Then there was another person, next one, winky is me when I get reincarnated as a house pet. There she is. Winky posing. Yes. Exactly. So in the end winky finished the course in 192 seconds and racked up 92 faults. That's not ideal, needless to say. Look at winky like totally mugging for the camera. The winner did it in 32 seconds. Winky did it in 192 but loved every second of it. Winky is on TV this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.