Transcript for ‘Jeopardy James’ to face rival again

We're back now with the "Jeopardy" rematch many fans have been waiting for. "Jeopardy James" is about to go head-to-head with the librarian who stopped his winning streak. Now they're set to face offer in the tournament of champions. Will reeve, you got those details? I do. A clash of the titan, robin. "Jeopardy James" against Emma Boettcher. The man who took the game show world by storm dominating pop culture as he tried to break all the "Jeopardy" records and gets back to the podium where the woman who ended his run and kept winning herself await. James, off you go. World capital airports a thousand. Answer. Daily double. All right. Reporter: This morning, "Jeopardy James" is ready for an epic rematch. James. What's a pecuniary? What is Nero. What is zyphoid? Reporter: Squaring off against the only person to ever defeat him? Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. Emma, it's up to you. Oh, gosh, 20,000. What a payday. Reporter: James Holzhauer, a professional sports better from Vegas won 32 consecutive games this past summer taking home nearly $2.5 million. 16 times he scored the highest single game total in show history. Literature a thousand. Daily double. Reporter: He seemed unstoppable until he ran into Boettcher who stopped him just short of the all-time winnings record set by Ken Jennings. 46,801. What a game. Oh, my gosh. What a way to start the week. Congratulations. Reporter: To those who claim Boettcher's defeat of James might have been a fluke James posted this message on Twitter writing, games won by giant killers who beat a ten-time "Jeopardy" champ, Emma, four and counting, eight others combined, zero. Boettcher trained deliberately for the show playing along at home writing notes in a notebook using the same strategies as "Jeopardy" dams betting big on --ly doubles and being really quick on the buzzer. Thursday, Friday, tournament of champions, the third finalist determined tonight. Bring 'em home. I play along at home. I don't take note. Oh, well. Thank you so much.

