Transcript for Jussie Smollett, out on bond, addresses 'Empire' cast

The latest on jussie smollett. He was charged for STA own attack and declared his innocence on the set of "Empire." Eva pilgrim in Chicago with the latest. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, George. Jussie smollett left court and went straight to work to the set of "Empire" to film the upcoming season. We're told he gave a short speech to his fellow cast and crew. Jussie smollett not backing Dow this morning denying any wrongdoing. The embattled actor seen heading directly to the set of "Empire" to film scenes after leaving court on felony charges including one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Authorities claiming he was lying when he said he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. A story he told ABC news last week. He said, this Maga country , punches me right in the face so I punched his ass back. Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? Reporter: Outraged Chicago authorities detailing what they call an elaborate lie that took weeks of planning claiming that first smollett sent this homophobic and racist letter to himself in an attempt to garner attention. When that didn't work he paid these brothers $3500 in the form of a personal check. Why this stunt was orchestrated by smollett, because he was dissat tied with his salary. Reporter: That salary while not public is reportedly in the ballpark of $100,000 per episode according to a source familiar with his deal. The brothers turning out to be the same men in the surveillance video released days after the alleged attack. Jussie identifying them in this ABC interview. I don't have any doubt in my mind that that's them. Never did. Reporter: It was this admission authorities say confirmed their suspicions. He identified who those two individuals were, you know, we knew that then but he didn't know that we knew, but, yeah, he helped us out when he identified them. Reporter: Prosecutors also say they have obtained messages that detailed the relationship between the men and the actor with one of the brothers allegedly providing the drug ecstasy to smollett on at least one other occasion. Overnight confusion and outrage from those who initially supported smollett including movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry writing on Facebook, I'm lost for words adding that he is praying for smollett and his family. This publicity stunt was a scar that didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve. Reporter: Now, smollett's team maintaining his innocence, releasing a statement saying Mr. Smollett feels betrayed by a system thatarently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing. George. Okay, Eva, thanks. Let's bring in sunny Hostin for more. The lawyers have been in talks with the police on Wednesday night clearly fighting right now but what could a defense look like. I think jussie has certainly been tried in the court of public opinion because this case has become so public and so big and so if you are defended by someone like mark geragos, my good friend, I think you have to take on public opinion and that's why we're seeing these defense attorneys making these kinds of statements so I think we'll see more of that. But they're not just taking on public opinion. They're taking on a boatload of evidence right there, the E testimony, the pictures. We'll see more of that and I think we'll see them attacking the police department and I think we'll see the defense attorneys attacking the evidence. And I think that they have to do that becau only have three options. They either go to trial. They either strike a deal or they try to change the current trend which is everybody feels Thate is guilty. I get what you're saying about attacking the evidence but what do you attack? There is a check. There's pictures of the guys buying the rope. There's phone calls. Department has notoriously had a lot of issues and so from the defense perspective, they are going to attack, attack, attack. Because, again, jussie smollett is still entitled to the presumption of innocence. You are innocent in this country until proven guilty. I think that's what the defense will do. We'll watch for the evidence. Thanks very much. On Monday robin is going to have an exclusive interview with the superintendent we saw of the Chicago police department, Eddie

