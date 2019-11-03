Transcript for R. Kelly faces claims of new video showing sexual abuse

sexually abusing underage girls. Reporter: The disgraced singer now making the familiar walk out of the cook county jail on Saturday after an unidentified hern paid the money he ode in back child support. I promise you we're beginning to get this straightened out. Reporter: He was taken into custody after that explosive interview with CBS news. I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this. I gave y'all flapd the closet. Age ain't nothing but a number. Robert, Robert. And so many other clues. Reporter: This morning, new claim against the singer after a Pennsylvania man says he discovered at his home what he says is a vhs tape of Kelly involved in sexually abusive acts with more than one underage girl. He says he had no idea how the tape came into his possession. We decided the right thing to do was turn it over to law Reporter: His attorney, Gloria Allred, said though it appears to be Kelly in the video, she cowln't say with 100% certainty that it is. Kelly's attorney saying the doubt is self-evident with the reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R. Kelly, that doesn't make it him. It is not him. Kelly is charged with ten Kouns of criminal sexual abuse. He's pleaded not guilty. He's due back in court on those charges March 22nd. Now to a lesson on what not

