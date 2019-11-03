R. Kelly faces claims of new video showing sexual abuse

More
Gary Dennis, of Pennsylvania, says he discovered a VHS tape of Kelly engaging in sexually abusive acts with more than one underage girl.
1:47 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for R. Kelly faces claims of new video showing sexual abuse
sexually abusing underage girls. Reporter: The disgraced singer now making the familiar walk out of the cook county jail on Saturday after an unidentified hern paid the money he ode in back child support. I promise you we're beginning to get this straightened out. Reporter: He was taken into custody after that explosive interview with CBS news. I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this. I gave y'all flapd the closet. Age ain't nothing but a number. Robert, Robert. And so many other clues. Reporter: This morning, new claim against the singer after a Pennsylvania man says he discovered at his home what he says is a vhs tape of Kelly involved in sexually abusive acts with more than one underage girl. He says he had no idea how the tape came into his possession. We decided the right thing to do was turn it over to law Reporter: His attorney, Gloria Allred, said though it appears to be Kelly in the video, she cowln't say with 100% certainty that it is. Kelly's attorney saying the doubt is self-evident with the reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R. Kelly, that doesn't make it him. It is not him. Kelly is charged with ten Kouns of criminal sexual abuse. He's pleaded not guilty. He's due back in court on those charges March 22nd. Now to a lesson on what not

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61601898,"title":"R. Kelly faces claims of new video showing sexual abuse","duration":"1:47","description":"Gary Dennis, of Pennsylvania, says he discovered a VHS tape of Kelly engaging in sexually abusive acts with more than one underage girl.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/kelly-faces-claims-video-showing-sexual-abuse-61601898","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.