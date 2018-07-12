Transcript for Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host

To that stunning Oscar news. Kevin hart stepping down as host. This came just days after his name was announced and, of course, after a firestorm over past anti-gay tweets. Adrienne Bankert is here with the latest on all of this. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning. There was at first so much excitement over Kevin hart hosting the academy awards, even posted how this had been a career dream of his for a very long time but then outrage after calls came to remove him as host, tweets from the comedian's past that many believed are no laughing matter. Two days after landing his dream job being named the host of the 2019 academy awards, Kevin hart announced he won't be working the gig. In a tweet he said I made the choice to step down from hosting this year's oscars because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing artists. His star has been rocketed landing leading roles in blockbusts like "Central intelligence" and "Jumanji" has 66 million Instagram followers, more than the last three oscars hosts combined. His record-breaking tour has him outselling rock bands like u2. Football stadium we sold out tonight so I need to hear that. Reporter: This morning hart resigned as hosts after critics called out his past tweets expressing homophobic sentiments. If I can prevent my son from being gay, I will. He says, I'm in love with the man I'm becoming. Guys, I'm almost 40 years old. If you don't believe that people change, grow, evolve as they get older I don't know what to tell you. Reporter: That defiant tone added fuel to the fire as more calls came for the academy to ax him as host. Billy Eichner tweeting a simple authentic apology would have been so simple. The president of the human rights campaign tweeting, you say you've grown, show us. Make amends for hurtful things you've said and affirm lgbtq people. Hart seemingly standing firm went on to say on Instagram again. So I just got a call from the academy and that call basically said apologize to your tweets of old or we're going to have to move on to find another host. Talking about the tweets in 2009 and 2010. I chose to pass. Reporter: Hart says he has addressed this before and has no reason to do so again. We're feeding on trolls and reward them. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to be me. I'm going to stand my ground. Regardless of the academy, if it goes away to harm no foul. Reporter: He apologized later saying my goal is to bring us together, not tear us apart. So far the academy has posted no statement. The issue does beg the question of whether a person can change. It will be interesting to see what others in Hollywood as well as audiences think about that.

