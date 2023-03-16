Kobe Bryant immortalized with hand and footprints at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

“I encourage you to place your hands in his,” Kobe’s daughter Natalia said. “This will be a treasure for the city of Los Angeles and my dad’s fans from all over the world to hold and to cherish.”

March 16, 2023

