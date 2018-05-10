Transcript for Lady Gaga opens up about her big screen debut in 'A Star is Born'

We'll turn to lady gaga, "A star is born," one of the most anticipated movies of the year following the tragic love story between a rock story and struggling artist. I had the chance to sit down with gaga to talk about her big screen debut, working with Bradley cooper and all that Oscar buzz. "A star is born," a lot of reviews out there already, a lot of Oscar buzz. You know, it's extremely humbling and I'm just grateful to have been a part of this experience. It's interesting for me. You know, I think, you know, taking off my wig, taking off my makeup, you know, going back to an earlier place in my life to play this character, it's an interesting thing for me to reveal and to experience. Can I touch you now have. My gosh. Let me just touch you for a second. ??? Good lord I feel like I'm dying ??? When I met Bradley and he came over and I just had an instant connection with him and we were so comfortable together, he made me feel so comfortable. He said to me, he said, do you mind if we sing together? I said, sure. ??? In the shallow ??? ??? we're far from the shallow now ??? What was your first impression, the first time you heard him sing? I was blown away. I was blown away by his voice because he sings from his gut. ??? Baby maybe it's time to look away maybe it's time to let the old ways back ??? The energy that you two have in this film that comes off the screen, my initial thought was, how were they able to put chemistry and energy on the film to this degree because I've never seen it. He taught me so much about acting and taught me so much about being present on camera and this is his directorial debut but I feel like he's been a director in many ways his whole life because of his love for movies. You're one heck of a student, I got to say, because the range of this role, it's intense. Ali is somebody that's really hard working like many people in this country and she works long hours as a catering girl and goes home and takes care of her father. She is a real woman who also has a talent but who has completely given up on herself and she's so different from me. I really believed in myself when I started out. I was like, I'm going to do this. My friends called me gaga. All right, I'm gaga and I hit the ground running. I knocked down every door to play every club in New York City. I mean, I had something to say. I wanted to say it and believed in myself but this girl, Ali, she is jaded by the business. But when I was watching this, I was wondering if there's a part of you that goes, I remember those days of sinking -- singing in places people wouldn't imagine I would sing in before I was this megastar, so did you relate to that part? I did relate to that part but it was different. It was different. I really had to go back to an earlier time in my life, more like high school, in high school, you know, I got made Fung of for having big dreams. I got made fun of for loving to sing and for loving to be in all the musicals and wanting to be an actress, wanting to be a musician. And during that time I was bullied and I was made fun of and I was depressed and that is where I drew from, from my life experience for this character. ?????? ??? never hit the ground ??? In a lot of ways I still have a lot left to say, you know. So much left to say, so much more music, so much more acting hopefully. ??? We're far from the shallows now ??? Very popular song. Number one on iTunes already and how much of the music in the film did you write? I wrote a lot of the music in the film. But it plays a character in the movie because, you know, then in the chorus she says off the deep end, watch as I dive in. I'll never meet the ground, crash through the surface where they can't hurt us, we're far from the shallow now and then later in the film, we hear music from her that is the opposite of deep. Yeah. We hear the shallow. "The shallow." You almost made me cry reciting the lyrics. ??? In the shallow ??? I've been singing it ever since I watched the movie. That just goes to show for you it's more -- here's a role, you played a role. You're involved in so many other aspects of it people wouldn't expect especially for your first movie. You had to write music for that. That's some deep involvement and knowing that Bradley was writing, as well. When you guys talk about this being a family you can see why. Oh, it was totally a family. I mean we all worked together and, you know, that means the world to all of us. It takes a village to make a piece of art and I couldn't be more grateful to have all of these wonderful people by my side. I'm so, so humbled by this experience. It's a dream come true. And Bradley and gaga's "Shallow" which sounds nothing like what I did is currently number one on iTunes and helped write 11 songs for the movie. Bradley helped write some songs as well and had an incredible team, Willie Nelson's son helped write these songs. "A star is born" is in theaters now and it was -- it was really something to see her talk about being bullied and having big dreams but nobody is laughing at her now but at the same time she is the most gracious, humble and appreciative megastar that you could ever be around. Amazingly talented. Love hearing that. We got to watch the movie again. Not bad singing yourself. By reciting the lyrics itself and you made her cry by singing it back to her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.