Transcript for Lori Loughlin 'panicking' before court date

All right, George, now 240 those new developments in the "Varsity blues" college admissionsscandal. Lori Loughlin and her husband are preparing to appear in court next week and now a source is telling "People" magazine Loughlin is panicked, embarrassed and regretful but the couple is determined to face this together. Linsey Davis is here with more on that. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning. The "Full house" star is now hoping to avoid the big house. She knows her reputation has been ruined for life, in fact, the family was allegedly told to remove their Google alerts and stop searching their names because it's not good for them to see what's being said. This morning, Lori Loughlin is preparing for battle. According to a new article in "People" magazine, the "Full house" star is panicking behind closed doors before heading to court next week facing federal fraud and money laundering charges and up to 40 years behind bars. After allegedly paying half a million dollars in bribes and fees to get her two daughters into usc as purported crew team athletes. I know you want what's best for them. You know what, maybe the fast track isn't it. Reporter: A legal source reportedly familiar with the 55-year-old's situation telling "People," Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case. She's not working. She's not doing anything. She's just reading the files again and again. This is a full-time concern of hers. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer mossimo giannulli were indicted back in March in what's now known as "Operation varsity blues." They along with 50 others accused of buying or facilitating access to enrollment at the country's most elite universities. 14 of the defendants so far have pleaded guilty including actress felicity Huffman who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and faces up to four months behind bars. Loughlin and giannulli declined a plea deal. According to the source quoted in "People" she is in constant communication with her legal team and is keeping track of the other defendants and their deals. She wants to know who is getting what punishment and how their case differs from hers. Lori is extremely remorseful over everything that happened and she has a lot of regrets. At the same time, she main tapes her innocence and she didn't believe that she was doing anything different than donating money to the school for an athletic field or library or sports team. Reporter: While her family is standing by her, the source says Lori is ready for this to be they are all are. At this point it would be better to spend a few months in jail because she's been spending the last several months in her own prison. We reached out to her team for comment and so far has gotten no response. They will be back in court Tuesday. We're told they remain a united front. The new issue of "People" hits newsstands Friday. It's getting down to it. Interesting to see what will happen next week. Thank you very much.

