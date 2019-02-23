Math whiz gives predictions for the 2019 Oscars

Harvard grad Ben Zauzmer gives his top picks for this year's Academy Awards, including Glenn Close for Best Actress, Rami Malek for Best Actor and "Roma" for Best Picture.
1:51 | 02/23/19

Transcript for Math whiz gives predictions for the 2019 Oscars

