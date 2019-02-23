{"id":61258119,"title":"Math whiz gives predictions for the 2019 Oscars","duration":"1:51","description":"Harvard grad Ben Zauzmer gives his top picks for this year's Academy Awards, including Glenn Close for Best Actress, Rami Malek for Best Actor and \"Roma\" for Best Picture.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/math-whiz-predictions-2019-oscars-61258119","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}