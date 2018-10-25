Transcript for Meghan and Harry head to Tonga

Now to the next stop on the royal tour. Tonga, prince Harry and duchess Meghan receiving an official welcome at the airport and attended dinner with Tonga's king and queen and James Longman has all the latest. ?????? Reporter: A festive Fiji finale for Meghan and Harry this morning as the island nation bid them farewell. The duchess and I are leaving with special memories of your beautiful country and look forward to returning in the future. Reporter: Their stay in Fiji rounded off with a mini moon at this exclusive resort, an oasis of calm for mom-to-be Meghan and country number three for the jet-set duo. Island hopping on this tour. That's good-bye Fiji and welcome to Tonga. Meghan emerging from the plane in a dress by self-portrait. Tongan red for her royal hosts. The welcome like no other. Pacific island melodies accompanying the princess Anjelica and cheers of thousands of schoolchildren. This one woman jumping in front of our bus to show us her moves. Like so much of the tour history is everywhere. Meghan and Harry tracing the footsteps of his grandmother, the queen. At the evening reception, royalty reigned. The king and queen of Tonga hosting the duke and duchess, Meghan in a white gown with a givenchy clutch and a ring from princess Diana's collection? A big thank you to James Longman from Tonga.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.