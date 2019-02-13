Transcript for Meghan Markle steps out after controversy with dad

Now to the latest on the Royals. Prince Harry and duchess Meghan out overnight and they were all smiles even as the duchess deals with so much family fallout and, Lara, you have more. It's true. Yeah, nothing could keep down the soon-to-be parents as they prepare to welcome their first baby very, very soon. Meghan stepping out last night for a night at the museum with her husband prince Harry. The duchess glamorous in white Calvin Klein all smiles as she attended a gala performance at London's natural history mu this is the first time we've seen Meghan since her estranged father, Thomas Markle laid bare the full extent of the rift between the two over the weekend. A British tabloid publishing a letter from Meghan to her father saying his actions had broken her heart into a million little pieces. But there was no sign of heartbreak last night as the duchess chatted with children and other guests before the charity performance in support of the queen's commonwealth trust. Meanwhile, her husband prince Harry and her brother prince William also in the news this week. In a new documentary titled the queen's children, British journalist Jeremy Paxman said he was reluctant to be king recalling conversations with princess Diana a year before she died. We talked about our children and said William often told her he didn't really want to be king and then Harry would say, well, if you don't want the job, I'll have it. Since then both princes have spoken quite candidly about their commitment to their royal duties. William telling the bbc in a 2016 interview that, quote, he didn't lie awake waiting to be king. I certainly don't lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family will have moved on and I don't want that. Reporter: Harry telling "Newsweek," we are not doing it for ourselves but for the greater good of the people. He said is there any one of the royal family would wants to be king or queen? I don't think so. But we will carry out our duties at the right time. They will, indeed. Prince Harry and Meghan not slowing down either gearing up for a three-day visit to Morocco from the 23rd to the 25th of this month then we'll see. She looks like she's ready. She sure does. I'm not saying nothing on that. All right, coming up,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.