Transcript for Met Gala announces a 'camp' fashion theme for next year's event

Here we call this super bowl of fashion we'll be talking about it of course did not match down yes. Well for the Super Bowl fashion while the gap announced its fever at next year's event to get this it's called camp. Notes on fashion inspired by Susan Sontag the seminal 1964 essay on quote disruptive on tenacious style. And speaking style homes have been as. Yemen until we get shared my Harry's dot com. Until aren't. And this year Lady Gaga eyes joining us around. All very stylish and on the sun Romney shadow the creative director of Gucci. I know do you. We just made me laugh the way this is reported to have dinner table last night and Lugo hopeless. To do anything left summer camp at the met gala. National city. And the topix closed. There's been an incredible fashion and personality takes place at may sixth 2019 my guess is I won't be there. At the met museum. No no no. You still went and took. So wouldn't yeah. The honorable. Lonely guy as Michael knows just jumped out of a helicopter. Only. Hundred Grand Canyon is celebrating his fiftieth birthday party line didn't give more love prozac had known about. Dr. Missing totally fitting for the fresh prince. Today he is using India doing and dancing cameo in the Bollywood movie business is next adventure Smith sharing some shots of this audience to grab. I'm him doing a dance number for the upcoming flick it's called student of the year to you. Which is being shot in Mumbai Smith also sharing so fees but the cast there's a few of the cast members. This was all his doing he says it's just. Another item on his bucket rests well we cannot wait to see. What's yeah. I love this face you're living your best life he he's living his disaster like no doubt he. Really really as all right so we can't wait for that and now and you know we all I'm talking about the reboots of classic TV show and I know you guys love every week I bring in another show at yeah. But when it comes to one of my favorites. I hope you agree that seven these ABC at Fantasy Island yeah. I don't blame that's right yeah. Yeah what game it. They are super sizing this reboot and going when they and pitcher do you follow. Okay. It's. Now I'm mad but Michael Pena is set to star as mr. Rourke you all are trying to. White patent leather shoes made famous pirate god don't want to bond. This series which ran from 1978 to 84 hearing for years for in my life get the latest on the mysterious island where visitors. Goodling about their fancies but often. As you know paid a ski. Price for their choice as. Production on the film begins each. Time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.