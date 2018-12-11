Transcript for Michelle Obama surprises a dance class at her former high school

We have more on our exclusive with the former first lady, Michelle Obama. Her new memoir is coming out tomorrow. It's called "Becoming." We spent time with her in Chicago and she paid a surprise visit. We showed you a little bit of that. Her former high school with the young. It was supposed to be a quick drop by, as you are about to see, it turned out to be so much more. I want you all to learn how to be advocates for yourself in this life because people will try to take your voice and shape it in a way that has nothing to do with who you really are. I get a lot of opposition when I ask for, like, opinions from the student body and I want to accommodate to everyone and I want to make the school a better place. How do you -- how do you deal with that and make everyone as happy as can be I guess? First of all, you stop trying to make everybody happy. It's impossible. As first lady, that's what I want -- I wanted everybody to be happy. I wanted everybody to like me, but no matter what I did, there was always going to be somebody out there that thought what I was saying was stupid or, you know, so that can't be your goal and that's not why people elected you. They have elected you because they trusted your judgment. So you have got to trust it. How have you proven yourself as more than just the president's wife, but, like, your own person? You have to grow to believe that in yourself. Each and every one of you as women have to, you know, and it doesn't happen overnight. Confidence and all of that sort of stuff, belief, that takes time. You have seen something that I didn't see. You grew up in a different way so live that way. Carry that forward. Make sure that we're not slipping backwards, and that's up to you guys as the next generation. You have seen great women do amazing things. You have role models everywhere now, and none of us got here easily without someone trying to hold us down, you know? So look. Find the models that match your vision because -- because now they're there. We're all here waiting for you. Oh my gosh. I would love to hug each and every one of you. I'm proud of you guys. That was totally spontaneous. They thought that the cameras were there to film a dance routine that they were doing, and then Michelle Obama walks in, and we thought, okay. Nice little photo op. Let's leave and Michelle Obama says to the students, do you have any questions? On the fly they came up with those great questions and it was totally organic. Fantastic. We will be speaking live with the former first lady Michelle Obama, tomorrow morning here on "Gma." I'm going to travel to Chicago as she kicks off her book tour from the united center later tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.