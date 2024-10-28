‘Miracle’ Hail Mary gives Commanders last-minute 18-15 win over Bears

With the game clock ticking down to zero, the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels threw a 52-yard pass that eventually landed into the hands of Noah Brown for a touchdown.

October 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live