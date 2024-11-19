National Geographic's pictures of the year revealed

"GMA" showcases some of the top picks and the stories behind them.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live