Transcript for Nicholas Sparks dishes on 'Every Breath' live on 'GMA'

He is the best-selling author behind beloved books like "The notebook," and "A walk to remember." He has now done it again. His new romance, "Every breath," please welcome Nicholas back. Thanks for having me. I told him -- I'm almost to the end, and so I don't -- I'm, like, I want to talk to you, but I don't want to spoil the ending. Right. But what I do know is that it is based on a real phenomenon. Kindred spirits. A mailbox in North Carolina. It really exists. It does. It's a mailbox and it's on a deserted island, and they don't allow a development on it and you walk down and there is nothing but sand and dunes. There is a mailbox and a bench in the middle of nowhere. People put anonymous letters in this mailbox. They put letters in there, recipes. They write stories. I have gone there. I have written things and leave mine anonymous. I say, I wonder if anyone will figure out I wrote this. It's neat. It has been around since 1983 and it's, like, the original blog. Yeah, it is. It is like the original blog. Right? One sentence, how would you describe the book? It is a -- an intensely romantic story that explores the question how long can true love really last? That's well put. Yeah. That's well put. Right? It's similar to some of my other books in that it's a two-part story. So we see this couple and they meet, you know, I tried to make these characters different than I have made my other characters. And then of course, what happens in the aftermath? And that's part two, and that's always fun for me to explore. But you're in this book. How about that? You put yourself in the book. Right? I love that, right? I'm there in the prologue and epilogue, little old Nicholas sparks. What was that like for you? I'm a big fan of, like, Kurt vonnegut, right? Where authors insert themselves into the stories, and I think that's fun depending on the story, and I said, you know what? I try to give readers something new, so let me do that here as well. I don't know how you do it. All these books and there is a common theme in most of them, but there is something unique. I can't ask you. Do you have a favorite? Is that -- Oh, boy. I think I'm most known for "The notebook." That's my first book, right? And the funny thing about this is oh, I love "The notebook," and everybody says, me too. That basically means for the last 22 years, I have been going downhill. You have not been going downhill. I can say there are some books I don't know that I could have written early in my career. Things like "Safe haven" or "The longest ride" or "See me." They were more complex stories and hi to mature as a writer. We have, like, 15 seconds left. What would be your advice to people that are looking for love? Okay. First off, I write novels. Let's start with that. I think if there is an aspirational quality to my books, it's that both of the characters have empathy, and I think that's the key to any great relationship. Empathy. It is. Nicholas, thank you so much in sharing your talents and I cannot wait to read the ending of the book. Thanks. I'm right there. I'm right there. "Every breath" is out tomorrow. Everyone is going home with a

