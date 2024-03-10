Oscars 2024 gives us the Iron Man and Thor reunion we didn't know we needed

Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth reunite on the Oscars red carpet.

March 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live