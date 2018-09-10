Transcript for Pizza delivery hero meets Taylor Swift

We're back now with a story behind this moment. A hero pizza deliveryman getting to meet his hero, Taylor Swift after he helped a woman get out of a very scary situation and Adrienne Bankert is here with that story for us. Good morning. Yeah, he was the perfect person, that very letter pizza deliveryman helped in a domestic violence case and now has a big reputation with one of his favorite celebrities. A once in a lifetime moment for this pizza deliveryman. Joey grundl became a social media sensation after his quick thinking possibly saved a woman's life. I had a delivery. The woman clearly had a black eye and she pointed to it and I swear she mouthed help me. During this local interview he describes his 911 call to help that woman. I initially saw what seemed like a Normal situation and then I started to notice that she looked kind of uncomfortable, scared, frightened. Something seemed not right. Reporter: Swifties at home took notice of his official reputation merch. A Taylor Swift hoodie. ?????? Reporter: Turns out the 24-year-old is a massive T. Swift fan and already had tickets to her last concert but swift fans wanted to make sure the pop princess knew of his good deed tweeting and retweeting until she took matters into her own hands. At the concert he felt a tap on his shoulder asking if he would like to meet his favorite singer and there she was telling him it was really cool that someone had the courage to step up. A beaming grundl living the dream and sharing this caption on Instagram, so a thing happened last night. And, forever bragging rights. When they met he said she read all the stories about him. He was planning on going to the concert but this turned out to be a lot more and Taylor Swift will open up tonight's American music awards at 8:00 P.M. Right here on ABC. Oh, by the way. Just FYI. She is so good about doing things like that. She's connected to her fan, deeply connected to her fans so nice to see him reconnect and awesome to know he was doing a

