Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Fiji

And now to our "Gma" cover story and the royal tour on the move this morning. Harry and Meghan arriving in gorgeous Fiji. The pregnant duchess appeared with the prince after taking some time to rest. ABC's James Longman is traveling with the Royals. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Should I say bulla bulla. That's what everyone has been shouting. We are many thousands of miles from home and Meghan and Harry on the other side of the world but their fame is truly global. Eight days into their tour and a recording welcome on the tiny pacific island of Fiji. So we've arrived in Fiji and look at this. One, two, three. Bulla, bulla, the Fiji welcome. Harry inspecting a guard of honor at their airport arrival. Meghan watching on proudly in a cream Zimmerman dress wearing a bracelet gifted from prince Charles and earrings from the queen. This is the biggest welcome we've seen so far, thousands have been lining the streets. People here are absolutely overwhelmed. Meghan and Harry following in the footsteps of history. Britain's royal family have almost cult status here. Queen Elizabeth's 1953 visit still echoes through the decades. She made five more visits. Prince Charles, three. Harry and his wife recreating his grandparents' iconic moments on their hotel balco think and as guests of honor at the traditional welcome celebration. The duchess and I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible over the next two days. Reporter: A roast pig an a whale's tooth, traditional gifts to the couple before a sip. Not the kind of baby shower the duchess had envisioned perhaps but no matter. At the evening state dinner Meghan a vision in fijan blue, a full Lape cape dress and borrowed diamond chandelier earrings. And tonight at that state dinner the president of Fiji paid tribute to princess Diana saying he was sure she'd be proud of the man Harry had become and that he'd found happiness and love with Meghan. We've got a whole day of fun to look forward to here in Fiji tomorrow. Michael. All right, James, I don't know how you're so unfortunate to get this assignment to travel with the Royals in Fiji but enjoy yourself. Bulla bulla, my friend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.