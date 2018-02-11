Prince Harry shares photo he took of Meghan Markle

More
Meghan, expecting the couple's first child, posed for the photo in a New Zealand forest at the end of the couple's royal tour.
0:54 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry shares photo he took of Meghan Markle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58921486,"title":"Prince Harry shares photo he took of Meghan Markle","duration":"0:54","description":"Meghan, expecting the couple's first child, posed for the photo in a New Zealand forest at the end of the couple's royal tour.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prince-harry-shares-photo-meghan-markle-58921486","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.